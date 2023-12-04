Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,315 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $25,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

