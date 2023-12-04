Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Targa Resources worth $32,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $90.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

