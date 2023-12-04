Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,114 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Avantor worth $25,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

