Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $29,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $195.40 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $195.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.