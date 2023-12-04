Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Markel Group worth $26,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group
In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total transaction of $514,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,016 shares in the company, valued at $103,001,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.12, for a total transaction of $514,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,001,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Markel Group Stock Down 1.0 %
MKL stock opened at $1,425.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,436.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,424.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Markel Group Company Profile
Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
