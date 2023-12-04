Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Dollar General worth $38,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.7 %

DG stock opened at $134.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

