Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE DCI opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

