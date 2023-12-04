Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $10.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.