Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BK opened at $48.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

