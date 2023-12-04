Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,116 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,277 shares of company stock valued at $763,367. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTC opened at $159.41 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.