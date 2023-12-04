Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Cap of $269.60 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $269.60 billion and $14.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,242.31 or 0.05389110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,233,028 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

