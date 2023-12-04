FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 356,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of FMC worth $37,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,341,000 after buying an additional 101,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

FMC opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

