Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 20,029 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.18 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

