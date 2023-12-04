General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $64.13 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

