Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 88,516 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Adient worth $73,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adient by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADNT

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.