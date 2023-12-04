Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of KB Home worth $80,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $53.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.67. KB Home has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. Wedbush lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.