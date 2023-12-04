Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,010 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of THOR Industries worth $80,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 160,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,446,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,701,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

THOR Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:THO opened at $104.27 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

