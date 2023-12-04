Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $77,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 792,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,625,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.