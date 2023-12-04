Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.35 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Hostess Brands worth $74,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,544,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

