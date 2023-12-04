GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $31,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after purchasing an additional 401,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 952,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.1 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

