Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,416 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 529.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in AutoNation by 28.4% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 61.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Shares of AN opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.69. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

