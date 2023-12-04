Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Hibbett has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hibbett to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. Hibbett’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Hibbett by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hibbett by 1.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

View Our Latest Report on HIBB

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.