Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,630 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 571,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of HST opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.