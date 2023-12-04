Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,561 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Incyte were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of INCY opened at $54.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $86.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Incyte
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Own Dollar General? Hurry and take this advice before earnings
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AppLovin (APP): losing its shareholders lovin’?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Black Swan: this small cap surged over 1000% last week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.