Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.23% of Independent Bank worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independent Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $471.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBCP

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.