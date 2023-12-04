Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ingevity by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. CJS Securities cut shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

