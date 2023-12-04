Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,911 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $29,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $65.49 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

