Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock worth $7,702,801. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $722.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.38. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $730.98. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

