Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

About Consolidated Water

(Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.