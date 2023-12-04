Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 800 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

