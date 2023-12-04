Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 5.1 %

PEAK stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

