Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 124,070 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,070 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $99.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

