Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 678 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $221.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

