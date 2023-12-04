Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 219.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE K opened at $52.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

