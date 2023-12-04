Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.