Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.46 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

