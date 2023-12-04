Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $122.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.98.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

