Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 140.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.