Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lowered by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $137.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

