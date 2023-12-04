Kokoswap (KOKO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,687.31

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $92.52 million and $36,687.31 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kokoswap has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.

[Telegram](https://t.me/kokoswap)[Discord](https://discord.com/login?redirect%5Fto=%2Fchannels%2F835378958148960276%2F835378958148960278)”

Kokoswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.