Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Critical Contrast

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $206.15 million 1.09 $43.84 million $2.34 4.10 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.72 $32.25 million $1.68 7.52

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Runway Growth Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Medallion Financial pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Runway Growth Finance pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medallion Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Runway Growth Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medallion Financial and Runway Growth Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22% Runway Growth Finance 41.79% 13.68% 6.98%

Risk & Volatility

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Runway Growth Finance on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

