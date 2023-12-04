Natixis Acquires 2,012 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $160.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $192.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.