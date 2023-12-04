Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 535.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.07% of Nevro worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nevro by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nevro by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $18.82 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

