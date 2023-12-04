Natixis Buys 6,436 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Natixis lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $90.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

