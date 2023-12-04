Natixis Buys Shares of 27,278 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile



Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

