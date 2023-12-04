Natixis Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Teleflex by 102.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.9 %

TFX stock opened at $227.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

