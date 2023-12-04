Natixis Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Waters were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Waters by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,114,000 after buying an additional 367,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $288.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.63 and a 200-day moving average of $267.70. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $352.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.