Natixis Makes New $665,000 Investment in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth $105,758,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $16,781,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 79,165 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $323,148.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,799,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $323,148.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,799,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $118.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $121.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

