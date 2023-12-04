Natixis Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 2.4 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $48.10.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

