Natixis Sells 10,858 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Natixis decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM stock opened at $258.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.80. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

